Madhya Pradesh: Tiger found dead in Kanha reserve

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Apr 12 2020, 19:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 19:29 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

A tiger was found dead in the Kanha Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh, a forest official said on Sunday. A patrolling team spotted the carcass in Chimta forest range on Saturday, Kanha Tiger Reserve's field director L Krishnamurthy said. 

The carcass had injury marks, he said, adding that preliminary probe suggests the tiger died after a fight with another big cat.

The viscera was sent to a laboratory for examination, he added.  The Kanha National Park is spread across Mandla and Balaghat districts of Madhya Pradesh.
 

Madhya Pradesh
tiger
wildlife
