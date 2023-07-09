MP's first woman chief secretary Nirmala Buch dies

Madhya Pradesh's first woman chief secretary Nirmala Buch dies at 90

Her husband late M N Buch was also a renowned IAS officer.

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Jul 09 2023, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 17:53 ist
Credit: Twitter/@baijendra

Retired Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer and Madhya Pradesh’s first woman chief secretary Nirmala Buch died of a prolonged age-related illness here on Sunday, family sources said.

The retired 1960-batch officer was 90, they said.

Her husband late M N Buch was also a renowned IAS officer.

She is survived by her only son, they said.

Condoling her death, MP IAS Association’s secretary Vivek Porwal said the fraternity has lost a leading light of administration with her demise.

Remembering Buch’s contribution, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said her conscientiousness and administrative efficiency were amazing.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath in his condolence message said besides her contribution as an administrative official, Buch’s role as a social worker will always be unforgettable.

India News
Madhya Pradesh

