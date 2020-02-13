Maha govt has no objection to NIA probing Koregaon Bhima case

The Maharashtra government has no objection to the probe of the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case being handed over to the NIA.

Last month, the Centre had tasked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the case - which came as an embarrassment to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

However, the Maharashtra government and Pune police have not given papers to the central agency so far.

On Friday, a special court in Pune is expected to give its order on the NIA plea seeking papers from the court.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Kumar on Thursday told a news agency that the state has no objection to the NIA probe. "The Home department has no objection to the case being entrusted to NIA," he was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, speaking to reporters, maintained that the Centre should have sought the opinion of the state before deciding the matter.

"The state agencies (Pune police) were probing the case... but the Centre handed over the case to NIA," he said.

Deshmukh said: "We were putting up our stand in the court but chief minister can overrule my stand."

The Centre's decision to take over the probe followed the letter by NCP President Sharad Pawar to Thackeray, to set up a Special Investigation Team for a larger review of the case.

The Pune Police case is now at stage of trial and further investigations before a Pune court. A two-member Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice JN Patel, retired Chief Justice of Kolkata High Court, is also looking into the issue - and it would submit its report in April.

On Pawar's demand for a SIT, Deshmukh said that the government will consult Advocate General whether it can still go ahead with it.