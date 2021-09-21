Culprit will not be spared: CM Yogi on top seer's death

Mahant Giri death: All aspects being probed, guilty will be punished, says Adityanath

Asserting that evidence has been collected in connection with the seer’s death, Adityanath said the case will be solved soon

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Sep 21 2021, 12:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2021, 14:33 ist
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

All aspects related to the death of top seer Mahant Narendra Giri are being probed and the guilty will be punished, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday.

The influential Hindu seer was found dead on Monday at Baghambari Muth in Allahabad. He was the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, the largest organisation of sadhus in India.

The police under ADG (Allahabad zone) and commissioner, Allahabad are working as a team, the chief minister who rushed to Allahabad to pay respects to the seer told newspersons there.

Asserting that evidence has been collected in connection with the seer’s death, Adityanath said the case will be solved soon.

Every single aspect connected with the case will be exposed and the guilty will be punished, he added.

According to the wishes of the seer’s followers, the body will be kept for “darshan” (public viewing) on Tuesday so that people can pay their last respects, Adityanath said, adding that a five-member team will conduct a post-mortem examination on Wednesday.

After that, he will be laid to rest in a ‘samadhi’ as per religious rites and beliefs, the chief minister said.

According to the police, the seer's body was found hanging from the ceiling by his disciples on Monday.

A purported suicide note of seven-eight pages was also found at the site in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and was ending his life. The seer had written he was upset with one of his disciples, they said. 

