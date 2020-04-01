Maharashtra digs out 180 persons who attended Tablighi Jamaat

Within a span of 24 hours, Maharashtra police and administrative authorities have collected a list of over 180 persons who have attended the Tablighi Jamaat held last month in Delhi's Nizamuddin area.

At least, 200 plus people who have attended the religious congregation have been found COVID-19 positive and 10 have died.

The Maharashtra police used a mix of human and technical intelligence to gather the data and have started acting on it.

From the Bureau of Immigration, the police have taken data of foreigners who have arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, mainly from Indonesia, Malaysia, Mauritius and Philippines.

It needs to be mentioned that a 10-member group from Philippines had arrived in Mumbai, stayed in a mosque in Vashi in Navi Mumbai. A 68-year of Philipino had died. He was a COVID-19 positive patient buy turned negative before he died of renal failure. Two other persons of Philippines, the mosque's secretary, his son, his grandson and their housemaid have been found positive but they are out of danger.

The Special Branch attached to Mumbai police and State Intelligence Department are helping the local authorities.

According to the list, the maximum number of people who had visited the meeting are form Pune, as much as 60 persons. From Aurangabad, there were 21 persons, Nashik 29,

Mumbai-MMR 15, Nagpur 8, Bhandara 5, Wardha 8, Yavatmal 10, Akola 8, Buldhana 1, Washim 1, Oamanabad 4 and Ahmednagar 10.

After the meeting, some foreigners stayed in an Ahmednagar mosque, of which two - one form France and another from Ivory Coast turned positive. Action is being taken against the hosts.

Meanwhile, in a related development, 15 persons including 13 Bangladeshis linked to the global Islamic missionary movement were traced in a mosque in Kausa on Mumbra near Mumbai. They have been quarantined and samples sent for test.

"We have activated out network, we have information from various departments, we are cross-checking. Besides, human intelligence network has been activated and also technical data," police sources said.