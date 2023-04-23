Man beaten to death in suspected road rage case in Delhi; Two accused arrested

A 39-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by two youths in a suspected case of road rage in central Delhi's Rajender Nagar, police said on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Pankaj Thakur, who worked as a shop helper and also delivered groceries on a part-time basis, they said.

The police have arrested the accused Manish Kumar (19) and 20-year-old Lalchand in this connection.

The alleged incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Saturday when the victim was standing outside a shop. At that point, the accused arrived from a party in a cab and told him to leave.

The two men scuffled with Thakur over his motorcycle being parked in the street, a senior police officer said.

"They argued over the space. Kumar and Lalchand got out of the cab and asked Thakur to leave. When he sat on his motorcycle, they pushed him off it and thrashed him," he said.

The duo left the bleeding victim and fled the spot. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer added.

Based on local intelligence and analysis of CCTV camera footage, the accused were identified and arrested, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Sain.

Kumar was found to be involved in two other criminal cases, the police said.

Investigation in the current case is underway, they added.