Man caught on video deftly lighting matchstick with one hand and stealing expensive items held

A burglar, who lost his right hand in an accident some years ago and was caught on video deftly lighting a matchstick with his left hand and stealing expensive items from a furniture shop, has finally been arrested, police said on Friday.

Raju (38), a resident of Dwarka, was arrested on Thursday, they said, adding that he used to dispose of the stolen items to scrap dealers.

His right hand was amputated while working on a threshing machine at his native place in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, police said.

According to police, the accused observed the furniture shop in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj in the day time and on the same night, he entered the store after breaking its lock with the help of an iron rod. Since it was dark, he lit matchsticks with his single hand and lifted a laptop, iPad and mobile phones from the shop.

The entire act was caught on CCTV camera installed inside the shop.

The robbery was reported to police on August 27.

"Acting on a tip-off, we laid a trap at a bus stand on MG Road on Thursday. At 8.10 am, when Raju arrived at the spot, our team apprehended him,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Two mobile phones, a laptop and an iPad were seized from his possession, the officer said.

Raju was earlier arrested in 2013 when he was caught stealing an LPG gas cylinder in south Delhi's Neb Sarai, police said.