Man chops wife’s body, dumps pieces in septic tank

In Delhi's Prem Nagar, a man stabbed his wife to death on Saturday night, hacked her body into several pieces and disposed them of in a septic tank and a drain near his house, according to a Hindustan Times report.

DCP Mishra identified the suspect as 33-year-old Ashu and his murdered wife as 30-year-old Seema. While Ashu repaired computers for a living, Seema was a homemaker. The couple owned a house in Prem Nagar, but had been rented a house in the same neighbourhood.

“The couple used to quarrel frequently. On Saturday night, he took her to their own house where they quarrelled once again. Ashu then stabbed her with a knife in the neck before severing her body into multiple pieces around 10 pm on Saturday,” DCP Mishra said.

At first, Seema’s family didn’t take him seriously. Seema’s brother, Santosh Pal said,“When we tried calling him back moments later, we found his phone to be switched off. We visited Seema’s house on Sunday morning to find blood around and a blood-stained stone nearby.”

Another investigator said that Ashu had separated the torso, the limbs and the head -- chopping them into at least six pieces. “He dumped the limbs and the head into a septic tank at his house before placing a bed at that spot. He then stuffed the torso in a bag, loaded it on a motorcycle and rode for over two kilometres to dump it in a drain,” the investigator said.

Over the next eight hours, the police worked to bring out the body parts from the septic tank and recover the torso from the drain, DCP Mishra said.