Man files complaint against wife for celebrating Pakistan win

The complainant Ishan Miya, resident of Azim Nagar of Rampur has alleged that his wife Rabia Shamsi and her family burst crackers

IANS
IANS, Rampur (Uttar Pradesh),
  • Nov 07 2021, 10:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2021, 10:01 ist
Pakistan fans celebrate after Babar Azam hits a six. Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A man has lodged a complaint against his wife and in-laws for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 World Cup match held on October 24.

Ankit Mittal, Superintendent of Police, police said, "An FIR has been registered after a case of making fun of the Indian cricket team came to our notice on the basis of a complaint made by a man."

The complainant Ishan Miya, resident of Azim Nagar of Rampur has alleged that his wife Rabia Shamsi and her family burst crackers and put up WhatsApp status celebrating Pakistan's victory in the T20 World Cup match.

The FIR has been filed in the Ganj Police Station of Rampur district under Section 153-A of Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008.

"The husband and wife started living separately soon after the marriage. The wife lives with her family and has filed a dowry case against the husband," the police stated.

The SP said that the matter was under investigation.

Uttar Pradesh
India News
T20 World Cup
Pakistan
India
Cricket
sports
India vs Pakistan

