Man held for abducting, raping minor in Uttar Pradesh

A man has been arrested for allegedly abducting a 17-year-old girl from a village in this district around a month ago and raping her, police said on Saturday.

The girl had gone missing on April 23 following which her brother gave a complaint to the police stating that she left home for computer classes and did not return, Bairia Station House Officer (SHO) Dharamveer Singh said.

A case was registered against an unidentified person under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and during the investigation, police came to know through an informer that the girl was in Patahi area in Bihar's East Champaran district.

On Thursday, the police rescued the girl and arrested the accused, Ajit Kumar Singh, after carrying out a raid, the SHO said. The minor alleged that Ajit Kumar Singh, a resident of Patahi, abducted her and took her to East Champaran and raped her.

On the basis of her statement, IPC sections 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 376 (rape) and also provisions of the POCSO Act have been added in the case.

After the completion of legal formalities, the accused was sent to jail on Friday, the SHO added.