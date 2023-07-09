UP: Man held for threatening to blow up metro station

Man held for threatening to blow up metro station in Lucknow

PTI, Banda (UP),
  • Jul 09 2023, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 22:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was arrested here for allegedly making hoax calls on the helpline numbers of the chief minister and police, threatening to blow up a metro station in Lucknow, police said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Lakshmi Niwas Mishra said, "We have arrested one Ramesh Shukla, for making a hoax call of blowing up a metro station."

Security was heightened and a bomb disposal squad deployed at the Hazratganj metro station in Lucknow in response to the phone call reporting a bomb threat, which later turned out to be a hoax, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the accused dialled the helpline numbers of CM and police on Friday night and said that one Dinesh Tiwari is going to blow up a metro station in Lucknow.

"Following investigation it was found that Dinesh had nothing to do with the call. Ramesh made the call to try to frame him," the officer said.

"Ramesh's wife had eloped with somebody a few months ago and he suspected Dinesh's involvement in it. Ramesh was angry with Dinesh over it,” he said

Police lodged an FIR against Ramesh at Kalinjar police station of the district and sent him to jail.

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow

