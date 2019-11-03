Man kills wife in UP, beaten to death by mob

A 40-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob when he was fleeing a village in Fatehpur district allegedly after killing his wife with an axe and injuring his in-laws, police said on Saturday.

“A purported video of Nisar Qureshi’s killing was shared widely on social media and three people were arrested after being identified through it,” they said.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh told reporters in Amethi that the incident occurred on Wednesday when Qureshi, who is from Chhattisgarh, was visiting his in-laws’ house in Fatehpur.

Mob Justice

“He killed his wife Afsari (35) with an axe and also attacked his sister-in-law and mother-in-law. Qureshi was fleeing from the spot when he was caught by locals who thrashed him to death,” the official said.

The DGP said that the incident was being probed and the guilty would be punished.