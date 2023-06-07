Man uses wheelchair to dodge customs at Delhi airport

Man uses wheelchair to dodge customs at Delhi airport, gets caught with 2.15 kg gold

The passenger, who is in his late twenties, took wheelchair service from the airport despite having no apparent injuries, an official said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 07 2023, 19:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2023, 19:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A wheelchair-bound man was arrested at the international airport here for smuggling in gold valued at Rs 1.13 crore concealed inside his shoes, a customs official said on Wednesday.

The accused, who hails from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, was intercepted by customs officials after his arrival from Dubai on Monday.

The passenger, who is in his late twenties, took wheelchair service from the airport despite having no apparent injuries, an official said.

Also Read | Trio held for cheating cab aggregators by providing fabricated rider data

"A detailed search resulted in recovery of 2.15 kg of gold in paste form, valued at Rs 1.13 crore, concealed inside the shoes worn by him," he said.

The passenger, who works in Dubai, was lured by some travel agents to smuggle gold in lieu of travel tickets, he added.

"The passenger, who was coming home after nearly two years, was offered an air ticket from Dubai to Delhi for carrying gold. Even the idea of using wheelchair to dodge the customs authorities was suggested by the travel agents," the official said.

The passenger was arrested and produced before a local court which has sent him to 14 days of judicial custody, he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi Airport
Indira Gandhi International Airport
Customs
Gold
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

Double decker seats on planes? No thanks, say some

Double decker seats on planes? No thanks, say some

Rise of Germany's most successful far-right party—AfD

Rise of Germany's most successful far-right party—AfD

Byju's inducts generative AI for guiding students

Byju's inducts generative AI for guiding students

World's first swine fever vax nears approval in Vietnam

World's first swine fever vax nears approval in Vietnam

Woman fakes husband’s death in Odisha mishap for money

Woman fakes husband’s death in Odisha mishap for money

Free bus travel is not a silver bullet

Free bus travel is not a silver bullet

Maruti Suzuki drives in Jimny to take on Mahindra Thar

Maruti Suzuki drives in Jimny to take on Mahindra Thar

Facial recognition helps identify Odisha tragedy bodies

Facial recognition helps identify Odisha tragedy bodies

Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas, sets up Djokovic showdown

Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas, sets up Djokovic showdown

 