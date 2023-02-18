Sisodia summoned by CBI in Delhi Excise Policy case

Manish Sisodia called for questioning by CBI in Delhi Excise Policy case

It is alleged the Delhi govt's policy to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by AAP

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 18 2023, 11:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 11:25 ist
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI photo

The CBI has called Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case nearly three months after filing the charge sheet in the case, officials said Saturday.

Sisodia, called on Sunday for questioning, has not been named as accused in the charge sheet, they said.

Arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally were among the seven accused named in the charge sheet.

Delhi Dy CM Sisodia asks DU VC to cancel interviews to hire permanent faculty

It is alleged the Delhi government's policy to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

"It was further alleged that irregularities were committed including in modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, extension of L-1 license without approval etc.

"It was also alleged that illegal gains on count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts," the CBI spokesperson had said.

India News
Manish Sisodia
Delhi

