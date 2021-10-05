Mansukh Mandaviya gets PhD degree from Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who holds the charge of chemicals and fertilizers ministry, has been conferred PhD degree by the Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University in Gujarat.

The minister is learnt to have appeared for viva on October 1 at the university.

The university, in a tweet, said, "We are very happy to inform that our student and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has earned a PhD degree on 'Role of Gram Vidyapiths in Community Development and Future Challenges'. We hope that his study will strengthen rural higher education."

Tagging the tweet, Mandaviya said, "I thank the university, my guide and everyone who supported me in my research journey. This PhD journey has taken me from gross knowledge to subtle knowledge. This is a very important milestone in my life."