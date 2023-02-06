Mathura authority cuts power of Shahi Idgah mosque

Mathura authority cuts electricity connection of Shahi Idgah mosque

According to the statement the action was taken at the complaint of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust.

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Feb 06 2023, 02:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 02:03 ist
According to a press statement issued by the government here, the action was taken as part of its ongoing campaign against illegal electricity consumption in the state. Credit: PTI Photo

The electricity supply of the Shahi Idgah mosque of Mathura was disconnected on Sunday with an FIR lodged against it for having an illegal electricity connection.

A fine was also recovered from Tanveer Ahmed, the secretary of the Shahi Idgah Masjid Committee.

According to a press statement issued by the government here, the action was taken as part of its ongoing campaign against illegal electricity consumption in the state.

According to the statement, the connection was cut by a joint team of Mathura district police and the Electricity department. An FIR was also booked in the matter under section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, at Krishna Nagar Police Station.



The Shahi Idgah mosque is locked in a legal battle with the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust over the mosque property. The

