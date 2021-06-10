'May get killed' if Asaram Bapu released on bail, rape survivor's father claims in SC

The father of the child rape survivor has moved the Supreme Court opposing the bail of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu in the case. The petitioner claimed he is apprehensive that his daughter and his family could be killed by the followers or henchmen of the "powerful" godman.

The plea filed through advocate Utsav Bains contended that Asaram is highly influential and politically connected and has a force of millions of blind followers around the country. The accused also hired Kartik Haldar who killed and attacked eyewitnesses and confessed to the police that it was at the instance of Asharam.

The survivor’s father claimed during the course of the trial, he and his family members were threatened with dire consequences.

“Recently also, the applicant herein has been threatened and shockingly the State of Uttar Pradesh has reduced security and they are again very vulnerable to murderous attacks," the plea claimed.

“10 eyewitnesses have been attacked and 3 of them died and in all likelihood, the petitioner, if granted bail, will organise revenge killing of the child rape victim and her family and of the rape victim and eyewitnesses pending at Surat, Gujarat," it alleged.

The plea contended that the state-sponsored impunity of Asaram is so grave that in spite of a hired killer Kartik Haldar confessing to the police that he shot dead key eyewitness Akhil Gupta on Asaram’s orders, the UP police is yet to question or arrest him or even make him an accused after registering an FIR.

Asaram, serving a life term, had recently moved the top court seeking bail for his medical treatment at an Ayurveda centre. The Rajasthan government, however, opposed his plea, stating that he wanted to change the place of his custody under the guise of seeking medical treatment.

Check out DH latest videos: