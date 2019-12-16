Mayawati demands inquiry on Jamia, AMU violence

BSP President Mayawati on Monday termed the violence in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia against the amended Citizenship Act "unfortunate" and demanded a judicial inquiry.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also appealed to all communities to maintain calm after violence rocked the two universities.

"The violence against the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act, first in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and then in Jamia University and entire Jamia region in which many innocent students and common people were targeted is very unfortunate and the party is with the victims," she said in a tweet.

"Under such circumstances, UP and Central governments should get a high-level judicial inquiry conducted into such incidents so as to ensure that original culprits do not go scot-free. The police and administration should also act impartially" she said.

"Otherwise, this fire can spread very badly across the country, especially in educational institutions. Also, it is also an appeal to all communities to maintain peace and order," Mayawati added.