Mehrauli case: Narco test of Aftab likely on Nov 24

Mehrauli murder accused Aftab likely to undergo narco analysis on November 24

On Tuesday, Poonawala had undergone a polygraph test, also known as a lie detector test

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 23 2022, 16:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 16:55 ist
Aftab Poonawala being brought to his residence in Chattarpur as part of probe. Photo Credit: PTI Photo

Narco test on Aftab Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, is likely to be conducted on Thursday, sources said.

The 28-year-old will, however, have to undergo a set of tests to ascertain his emotional, mental, physiological and psychological well-being. The narco analysis cannot be conducted if he is found to be "disturbed" in the preliminary tests.

On Tuesday, Poonawala had undergone a polygraph test, also known as a lie detector test, at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), with police hoping to find vital clues in the murder.

Also Read | Explained: What is a lie-detector test? How accurate is it?

The narco analysis involves administering the individual medication which reduces their self-consciousness and allows them to speak freely.

The polygraph test, on the other hand, records physiological phenomena such as blood pressure, pulse rate and respiration, and the data is used to determine whether the person is speaking the truth.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight. The murder occurred in May. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narco test
Delhi
Mehrauli murder case
India News

What's Brewing

Communal divides blur at eatery in Muslim graveyard

Communal divides blur at eatery in Muslim graveyard

Remdesivir could reduce Covid mortality if given early

Remdesivir could reduce Covid mortality if given early

Argentina must look past Saudi trauma for shot at glory

Argentina must look past Saudi trauma for shot at glory

Common mobility card to soon be a reality in Bengaluru

Common mobility card to soon be a reality in Bengaluru

Now, monitor milk freshness with petals, paper & an app

Now, monitor milk freshness with petals, paper & an app

DH Toon | 'Actors wanted for PR campaign'

DH Toon | 'Actors wanted for PR campaign'

Legal retail marijuana in NY just around the corner

Legal retail marijuana in NY just around the corner

 