Mehrauli murder: Police recover human jaw during searches, seek dentist's help

As part of their search operation to recover more remains, a pond in South Delhi's Maidangarhi is also being drained

  • Nov 21 2022, 18:51 ist
Delhi Police has recovered a human jaw during searches for the remains of Shraddha Walkar and approached a dentist in a bid to ascertain whether it is of the 27-year-old murder victim.

The dentist, who did not wish to be named, said he wanted more information to arrive at a conclusion.

"The police came today. They had a picture of the jaw which they recovered during the investigation. I asked them to get an X-ray from the Mumbai-based doctor who treated the woman, for a root canal treatment or so. Without an X-ray, it is very difficult to identify," he said.

Also Read | Mehrauli murder: Police move application for conducting Aftab's polygraph test

Walkar moved from Mumbai to Delhi with Aftab Poonawalla (28) earlier this year and they were staying at a flat in South Delhi’s Mehrauli.

At the flat, Poonawalla allegedly strangled Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-liter fridge for almost three weeks before dumping them across the city over several days.

Police had on Sunday found parts of a skull and some bones in a nearby forest area. As part of their search operation to recover more remains, a pond in South Delhi's Maidangarhi is also being drained.

