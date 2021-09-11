Mental health helpline 'Sukoon' provides succour to distressed Kashmiris

In trouble-torn Kashmir where over three decades of endless violence has been pushing many to mental ailments, including rise in suicidal tendencies, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have come up with ‘Sukoon’, a 24x7 counseling helpline for people in distress.

‘Sukoon’ (Toll-free Number 1800-180-7191) offers guidance to persons or their well-wishers who are experiencing anxiety, depression, stress, panic attack, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse, mental health emergency and pandemic-induced psychologists stress. It guides callers to avail services of clinical psychologists, therapists, counsellors, psychiatrists and provides 24X7 one-to-one support, free and confidential services to those experiencing mental health issues.

Haseeb Rehman, commandant first battalion SDRF says the initiative was started in coordination and consultation with doctors and mental health experts. “When I joined the SDRF in April this year, a majority of calls we received were of suicide. People would call us very often to ask us to retrieve bodies,” he told DH.

After a brief thought, Rehman discussed the idea of starting a helpline with V K Singh (IPS), DGP-cum-Commandant General of Jammu and Kashmir Home Guard, Civil Defence and SDRF. Singh liked the idea and it was taken further with J&K Chief Secretary, who suggested to them to refer people in distress to “Mission Youth J&K” who approach ‘Sukoon’ for assistance.

The mission focusses on all individuals between the age of 15 to 25 years, and supports and encourages individuals in fulfilling their potential and aspirations while addressing their needs and concerns.

“We have coordinated with professionals and doctors for this initiative and many experts are a part of the advisory board. Already we have referred 10 youths to “Mission Youth J&K” who approached them through ‘Sukoon’,” Rehman said.

“I am collecting data of suicides in Kashmir Valley and with a team of experts we will study the reasons behind it and come up with some sort of solution,” he added.

According to the SDRF data, in the first eight months of this year, 217 people in the Valley attempted suicides out of which 168 were rescued while 49 died.

Dr Muzaffar Khan, in-charge Youth Development and Rehabilitation Centre, run by J&K police in Srinagar says that in the last few months, there has been an increase in suicidal attempts.

“Especially amid Covid-19, people have had to endure lockdowns. The immediate goal of ‘Sukoon’ is to receive a call from distressed persons and listen to their grievances, all seven days of the week. The next aim is to mobilise support for them," he said.



