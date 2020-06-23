Mentally-challenged woman raped, impregnated by elderly neighbour

Mentally-challenged woman raped, impregnated by elderly

PTI
PTI, Fatehpur ,
  • Jun 23 2020, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2020, 16:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A mentally-challenged woman was allegedly raped and impregnated by a 65-year-old man under the Zafarganj Police Station area here, police said on Tuesday.

The man has been arrested, they said.

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s younger sister, the accused raped the woman four to five months ago and made her pregnant.

She said her sister (25) lived alone in the house and their neighbour took advantage of this fact and sexually abused her, Rakesh Kumar Singh, SHO, Zafarganj said.

An FIR was registered in this regard and the accused was arrested, he said.

The victim has been sent for medical examination, the officer added.

Uttar Pradesh
rape

