MHA hands over Jammu IAF airbase attack case to NIA

Jammu has remained on high alert after Sunday's explosions

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 29 2021, 09:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2021, 09:40 ist
Security personnel patrol after two low intensity explosions reported in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station in the early hours of Sunday. Credit: PTI

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday handed over the case of twin drone explosions at the Jammu Air Force Station to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), news agency ANI reported.

Jammu has remained on high alert after Sunday's explosions injured personnel and damaged equipment at the airport.

More to follow...

Jammu and Kashmir
Ministry of Home Affairs
National Investigation Agency

