MHA hands over Jammu IAF airbase attack case to NIA

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday handed over the case of twin drone explosions at the Jammu Air Force Station to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), news agency ANI reported.
Jammu has remained on high alert after Sunday's explosions injured personnel and damaged equipment at the airport.
More to follow...
