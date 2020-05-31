Migrant labourer commits suicide in UP

A migrant labourer who had returned from Delhi allegedly committed suicide following an argument with his wife, police said on Sunday.

According to SHO Lalauli Police Station, Pradeep Kumar Yadav, 50-year-old Genda Nishad had returned from Delhi around 10 days ago.

"On Saturday, his body was found hanging from a tree in Korarakanak village. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination," he said.

Nishad had borrowed some money from his wife Sushila and wanted more. However, the wife did not have any money.

"This led to argument between them and Nishad left home on the pretext of cutting wood, where he ended his life by hanging himself from a tree," the SHO said.

The deceased is survived by his wife, six sons and a daughter, police said.