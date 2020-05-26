Migrant worker killed by fellow worker in Hoshiarpur

Migrant worker killed by fellow worker in Hoshiarpur

PTI
PTI, Hoshiarpur ,
  • May 26 2020, 19:48 ist
  • updated: May 26 2020, 19:48 ist

A 40-year-old migrant worker was allegedly killed by a fellow worker at Satiana village here, police said on Tuesday.

Jatru Sahu and Mansit Sahu, both natives of Jharkhand, worked in the fields of Daljit Singh here, they said.

The workers consumed liquor on the intervening night of May 25 and 26 at a motor room in the fields.

An argument broke out between the two over some issue. Mansit in a fit of rage allegedly hit Jatru with a brick, police said. Jatru became unconscious and fell down whereas Mansit went to sleep, they said.

Daljit found Jatru dead on Tuesday morning.

The body was sent for postmortem, police said, adding an investigation is underway.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Migrant worker
Punjab
murder

What's Brewing

'Easing of travel restrictions behind COVID-19 surge'

'Easing of travel restrictions behind COVID-19 surge'

'States deficit up to 4.5% of GDP; Revenue gap at 2.8%'

'States deficit up to 4.5% of GDP; Revenue gap at 2.8%'

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities

‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’

‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’

 