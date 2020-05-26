Migrant worker killed by fellow worker in Hoshiarpur

A 40-year-old migrant worker was allegedly killed by a fellow worker at Satiana village here, police said on Tuesday.

Jatru Sahu and Mansit Sahu, both natives of Jharkhand, worked in the fields of Daljit Singh here, they said.

The workers consumed liquor on the intervening night of May 25 and 26 at a motor room in the fields.

An argument broke out between the two over some issue. Mansit in a fit of rage allegedly hit Jatru with a brick, police said. Jatru became unconscious and fell down whereas Mansit went to sleep, they said.

Daljit found Jatru dead on Tuesday morning.

The body was sent for postmortem, police said, adding an investigation is underway.