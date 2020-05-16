Militant hideout busted in J&K, five arrested

Militant hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir, five arrested

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  May 16 2020, 13:50 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 13:50 ist

Security forces on Saturday busted a militant hideout and arrested five militant associates in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

A militant hideout in Arizal area of the central Kashmir district was busted by the security personnel, a police official said.

He said five militant associates identified as Zahoor Wani, Younis Mir, Aslam Sheikh, Parvaiz Sheikh and Rehman Lone were arrested.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the hideout, the official said, adding a case has been registered.

