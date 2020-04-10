Militant launchpad on other side of LoC destroyed: Army

Militant launchpad, ammunition depots on other side of LoC destroyed: Indian Army

Zulfikar Majid 
Zulfikar Majid , DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Apr 10 2020, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 21:46 ist
Representative image: PTI Photo

The Army said that it had destroyed ammunition dump and a launchpad of militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday.

Defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said that launchpad and ammunition depot of militants was destroyed on the other side of the LoC as Indian army retaliated the unprovoked ceasefire violation of Pakistan.

"Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Keran sector, which was retaliated effectively and strongly," he said and added in the precision targeting, militant launchpad and ammunition dump was destroyed.

The spokesperson claimed that there were reports of heavy damage to enemy (Pakistan) side.

Last week, five special forces soldiers and equal number of infiltrating militants were killed in a fierce gun battle in Keran sector.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Pakistan
India
Line of Control
Indian Army
Jammu and Kashmir
Kupwara
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: J&K govt puts Durbar Move practice on hold

COVID-19: J&K govt puts Durbar Move practice on hold

Emergence of SARI-COVID-19 link alarms health officials

Emergence of SARI-COVID-19 link alarms health officials

Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?

Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?

'Ensure mentally ill people are safe during COVID-19'

'Ensure mentally ill people are safe during COVID-19'

COVID-19: Boris Johnson back to hospital ward

COVID-19: Boris Johnson back to hospital ward

 