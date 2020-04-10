Militant launchpad, ammunition depots on other side of LoC destroyed: Indian Army

The Army said that it had destroyed ammunition dump and a launchpad of militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday.

Defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said that launchpad and ammunition depot of militants was destroyed on the other side of the LoC as Indian army retaliated the unprovoked ceasefire violation of Pakistan.

"Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Keran sector, which was retaliated effectively and strongly," he said and added in the precision targeting, militant launchpad and ammunition dump was destroyed.

The spokesperson claimed that there were reports of heavy damage to enemy (Pakistan) side.

Last week, five special forces soldiers and equal number of infiltrating militants were killed in a fierce gun battle in Keran sector.