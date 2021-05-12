Militants attack police with grenade in Jammu's Samba

Zulfikar Majid
  • May 12 2021, 12:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Militants hurled a grenade at a police party in Nud area of Jammu's Samba district during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Reports said an explosion took place on late Tuesday night and later it was found that a grenade was hurled  towards police naka at Nud area on Samba-Mansar road.

The grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the road causing no damage.

Immediately after the incident searches were launched in the area to nab the culprits, reports added.

Inspector General of police (IGP) Jammu, Mukesh Singh confirmed the incident and said that a grenade was hurled on police naka but no damage was reported.

