Minimum temperature rises at many places in Punjab, Haryana

Minimum temperature rises in Punjab, Haryana

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 18 2021, 13:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2021, 13:07 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The minimum temperature rose slightly at many places in Punjab and Haryana on Monday, providing respite to the people from biting cold weather conditions.

According to the Meteorological Department officials, Chandigarh recorded a minimum of 7.2 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal limits.

Patiala in Punjab recorded a low of 10.1 degrees Celsius, up four notches while Halwara, Bathinda and Gurdaspur, too, recorded above normal minimums at 9.6 degrees Celsius, 7.8 degrees Celsius and 8.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Amritsar's minimum settled at 5.2 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal while Ludhiana recorded a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius.

Karnal in Haryana recorded a low of 10.4 degrees Celsius, up three notches against normal.

Ambala (7.5 degrees Celsius), Rohtak (9 degrees Celsius), Bhiwani (8.1 degrees Celsius) and Sirsa (9.4 degrees Celsius) also recorded above normal minimum temperatures.

However, Hisar's minimum settled at 5 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.

The MeT officials said that fog reduced visibility early in the morning at a few places including Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Bhiwani, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala.

