Minimum temperatures fall at many places in Punjab, Haryana

Cold weather conditions returned to Punjab and Haryana on Thursday as the minimum temperatures dropped slightly at many places in the two states after hovering above normal for the past few days, Meteorological Department officials here said.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius, they said.

Adampur and Pathankot, too, experienced a cold night at 3.5 degrees Celsius and 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Faridkot, Bathinda, Gurdaspur and Halwara also braved the chill with a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, 5.8 degrees Celsius, 5.5 degrees Celsius and 6.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Hisar registered a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani recorded a minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius.

Rohtak, Ambala and Karnal recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius, 7.9 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius.