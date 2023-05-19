Minor girl raped in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi

PTI
PTI, Kaushambi ,
  • May 19 2023, 14:12 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 14:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

A teenage girl was allegedly raped while returning from school in the Manjhanpur area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

The alleged incident took place on Thursday.

The 13-year-old girl was allegedly given a lift by a man who took her to a secluded place where she was raped, the police said.

The accused fled the spot after she fell unconscious.

Also read | Rajasthan: Eight-year-old killed for resisting rape attempt

Later, the Class 7 student managed to reach home and was rushed to hospital where her condition is stated to be stable, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said an FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint by the girl's family.

The police is investigating the matter, he said.

