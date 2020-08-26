Minor, on way to college for scholarship form, raped and murdered by slitting throat in UP

She was going to her college for the scholarship form. On the way, the minor girl was raped and then brutally murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, about 150 kilometres from Lucknow.

According to the police sources, the blood-stained body of the victim was found near a pond, a few hundred metres away from her village under Neem Gaon police station area on Tuesday.

The body bore injury marks at many places, and sources said that her throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon. The postmortem examination of the body also confirmed rape, sources added.

The family members said that the minor had gone to her college to take scholarship form on Monday. They launched a search for her when she did not return home till late in the evening.

A case has been registered and investigations are on, the police said.

Barely a few days back a 13-year-old girl had been hacked to death after being gang-raped under Isanagar police station in the district.

There has been a sudden surge in incidents of crimes against women in the state. Though the state government claimed that the crime rate has seen a decline, the Opposition parties have accused the BJP regime of failing to ensure the safety of the women.

Only last week, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly burnt with acid and her body dumped in a river after being gang-raped in Bhadohi district.

A minor 'Dalit' girl was allegedly gang-raped before being burnt with cigarette butts in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home district Gorakhpur a few days back.

In another incident, a minor was allegedly gang-raped by three youths in UP's Sitapur district, about 90 kilometres from Lucknow.