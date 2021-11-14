Missing boy's dismembered body found in UP district

The mutilated body of a 12-year-old boy, who had gone missing nine days ago, was recovered from a forested area in Hardoi, less than a kilometer from his house.

The body bore multiple injuries and limbs were dismembered.

Mahipal Kumar, victim Manjesh's father said that his son was a Class 7 student and had gone missing on November 3.

"On the same day, I lodged a missing complaint and began searching for him," he said.

The body of Manjesh, still in school uniform, was spotted by villagers who went to attend nature's call. "I rushed to the spot and identified the body," said Mahipal.

Angry family members and relatives tried to block the Sitapur-Hardoi highway on Saturday, demanding immediate arrest of the killers.

Superintendent of Police, Hardoi, Ajay Kumar, said the autopsy could not reveal exact cause of death and the viscera has been preserved.

"His body was decomposed and limbs severed. We have sought a forensic analysis," said Kumar.

He also said, preliminary investigations reveal Manjesh could have committed suicide as a rope was found tied to a branch of a tree nearby. "There was a dispute in the boy's house on Diwali, the day he went missing," said the SP.

