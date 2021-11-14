Missing boy's dismembered body found in UP district

Missing boy's dismembered body found in UP district

The body bore multiple injuries and limbs were dismembered

IANS
IANS, Hardoi,
  • Nov 14 2021, 10:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 10:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The mutilated body of a 12-year-old boy, who had gone missing nine days ago, was recovered from a forested area in Hardoi, less than a kilometer from his house.

The body bore multiple injuries and limbs were dismembered.

Mahipal Kumar, victim Manjesh's father said that his son was a Class 7 student and had gone missing on November 3.

"On the same day, I lodged a missing complaint and began searching for him," he said.

The body of Manjesh, still in school uniform, was spotted by villagers who went to attend nature's call. "I rushed to the spot and identified the body," said Mahipal.

Angry family members and relatives tried to block the Sitapur-Hardoi highway on Saturday, demanding immediate arrest of the killers.

Superintendent of Police, Hardoi, Ajay Kumar, said the autopsy could not reveal exact cause of death and the viscera has been preserved.

"His body was decomposed and limbs severed. We have sought a forensic analysis," said Kumar.

He also said, preliminary investigations reveal Manjesh could have committed suicide as a rope was found tied to a branch of a tree nearby. "There was a dispute in the boy's house on Diwali, the day he went missing," said the SP.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Crime
murder

Related videos

What's Brewing

Not winning T20 World Cup title a sore point: Finch

Not winning T20 World Cup title a sore point: Finch

Greta Thunberg says COP26 limited to 'blah, blah, blah'

Greta Thunberg says COP26 limited to 'blah, blah, blah'

All the world a stage for the Bard of Avon’s plays

All the world a stage for the Bard of Avon’s plays

Some key takeaways from the UN climate conference

Some key takeaways from the UN climate conference

DH Toon | Rain-battered Chennai fights with 'spirit'

DH Toon | Rain-battered Chennai fights with 'spirit'

What the duck: The rise of mock meat in India

What the duck: The rise of mock meat in India

Funding our rights, finding our democracy

Funding our rights, finding our democracy

Suchitra Film Society in crisis as trust expels members

Suchitra Film Society in crisis as trust expels members

India's best sports talents honoured at National awards

India's best sports talents honoured at National awards

Delhi, Mumbai among world's top 10 polluted cities

Delhi, Mumbai among world's top 10 polluted cities

 