Missing for two days, girl found dead in agricultural field in UP

PTI
PTI,
  Jan 16 2021, 13:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2021, 13:05 ist

The body of a 14-year-old girl, who had been missing for the last two days, was recovered from an agricultural field here, police said on Saturday.

The body was found in Jamalpur village under Talbehat police station area on Friday evening, they said.

The girl went missing from her home on Thursday but her family did not inform the police, Circle Officer (CO) Devendra Kumar Singh said.

The condition of the girl's body suggested that she had either consumed poison or was forcibly made to consume it, he said.

Singh said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and further action will be taken on the basis of the report.

Uttar Pradesh
Death
murder

