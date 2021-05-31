Mobile app launched to help Covid patients in Noida

A new mobile phone application to easily connect people, especially from rural areas, with doctors for medical consultation amid the Covid-19 outbreak was launched in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Monday.

The app 'Upchaar', an initiative of Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh with support from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), was launched by District Magistrate Suhas L Y, Police Commissioner Alok Singh and Yamuna Authority CEO Arun Vir Singh.

According to officials, the bilingual Android app, which has been developed by Nashik-based Gunvant Battase, will be available on Google Play Store in a day or two while work is underway for its iOS version also.

"During the peak of the second wave of the pandemic, we could not get locals admitted to hospitals. There were many people who could have got treated at their homes only but could not because of lack of consultation from doctors," MLA Singh said.

While explaining the features of the app, Battase said anybody in Gautam Buddh Nagar can register themselves on the app using their mobile number followed by a one-time password (OTP).

"The OTP is sought to ensure that the person has not given a fake mobile number," he added.

The app, available in Hindi and English, is aimed at helping the rural people but its benefit is not limited only to them, MLA Singh said.

GIMS Director Brig (retired) Dr. Rakesh Gupta said on one hand the pandemic has caused trouble to everyone but on the other it has been useful too as technology improved leaps and bounds during the year.

"We (GIMS) will provide all support, like doctors for consultation, and try to expand it further. We can also make a separate cell for Covid patients," he said.