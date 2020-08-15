Mobile internet services snapped in Kashmir on I-Day

Mobile internet services snapped in Kashmir as Independence Day precautionary measure

  • Aug 15 2020, 13:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 13:23 ist
Indian paramilitary personnel stand guard along a street as India celebrates its 74th Independence Day in Srinagar on August 15, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

Internet services on mobile devices were snapped across Kashmir on Independence Day Saturday as a precautionary measure but mobile phone services functioned as usual.

Mobile internet services were cut in the early hours of the morning as stringent security arrangements were put in place for Independence Day celebrations across the Valley, a police official said.

Though the services were snapped as a precautionary measure, mobile phone services, which used to be suspended for the duration of the Independence Day ceremony, functioned as usual, he added.

Suspension of mobile phone services and internet on mobile devices as part of the security drill have become routine since 2005, apart from a few occasions.

Security agencies added this step to the security drill after militants triggered a blast outside the Bakshi Stadium during the Independence Day parade in 2005.

Services are also snapped in a district if there is an encounter going on to prevent miscreants from assembling crowds.

The government had imposed a ban on SMS services in the state following the 2008 Amarnath Land Row agitation, the 2010 summer agitation and after the hanging of Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru.

