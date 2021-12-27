Moderate intensity earthquake jolts Kashmir

A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale shook Kashmir on Monday but no loss of life or damage to property has so far been reported from anywhere.

Met Department Director Sonam Lotus said: "An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale occurred in J&K at 7.09 PM.

"The epicentre of the earthquake was in J&K region and its coordinates are latitude 35 degrees 68 minutes north and longitude 75 degrees 31 minutes east.

"The intensity of the earthquake was moderate."

No report of loss of life or damage to property has been received from anywhere so far, administrative sources said.

Kashmir is situated in a highly earthquake prone region. Past quakes have wrought havoc in the Valley.

Over 50,000 people were killed on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) when an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale hit J&K on October 8, 2005.

