MP: Civic body throws 'poha' party to free Indore of single-use plastic

The civic body in Madhya Pradesh's Indore organised a farewell 'poha' party on Sunday to make people aware of the ill effects of single-use plastic. The civic body of the cleanest city in the country served 'poha', a local snack, to dignitaries and citizens to create awareness against single-use plastic.
Talking to reporters at Dussehra Maidan, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava exuded confidence that Indore will be the cleanest city in the country for the seventh time in a row. “The Indore Municipal Corporation has carried out many campaigns against single-use plastic, but it is observed that the material is still in use largely. Considering this, we have organised a farewell party for single-use plastic to create awareness among people of Indore,” Bhargava said.
Citizens were informed about the ill effects of single-use plastic during the programme, he said. Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, state cabinet Minister Tulsiram Silawat and several public representatives were present in the function to bid farewell to single-use plastic.
