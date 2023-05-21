'Poha' party to free Indore of single-use plastic

MP: Civic body throws 'poha' party to free Indore of single-use plastic

Citizens were informed about the ill effects of single-use plastic during the programme

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • May 21 2023, 16:15 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 16:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The civic body in Madhya Pradesh's Indore organised a farewell 'poha' party on Sunday to make people aware of the ill effects of single-use plastic. The civic body of the cleanest city in the country served 'poha', a local snack, to dignitaries and citizens to create awareness against single-use plastic.

Read | Indore's 'jeerawan' added to list of prohibited hand baggage items on flights

Talking to reporters at Dussehra Maidan, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava exuded confidence that Indore will be the cleanest city in the country for the seventh time in a row. “The Indore Municipal Corporation has carried out many campaigns against single-use plastic, but it is observed that the material is still in use largely. Considering this, we have organised a farewell party for single-use plastic to create awareness among people of Indore,” Bhargava said.

Citizens were informed about the ill effects of single-use plastic during the programme, he said. Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, state cabinet Minister Tulsiram Silawat and several public representatives were present in the function to bid farewell to single-use plastic.

Indore
Madhya Pradesh
India News

