MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan discharged from hospital

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was discharged from a private hospital here on Wednesday after recovering from coronavirus infection, an official said.

Doctors have advised Chouhan, who was in the hospital for 11 days, to stay in home-quarantine and monitor his health for a week, the official added.

Chouhan, 61, tested positive for coronavirus on July 25.

He tweeted on Sunday that he did not have any symptoms of the infection and would be discharged if he tested negative in the latest test.

In a health bulletin issued on Wednesday, the Chirayu hospital where he was admitted said Chouhan had been asymptomatic for the past 10 days.

The doctors who were treating him found that all his clinical parameters within normal limits, it said.

"They (doctors) advised discharge as per the ICMR policy dated May 8, 2020, wherein patients can be discharged after 10 days of symptoms onset and no fever for three days. There will be no need for testing prior to discharge," the bulletin said.

Chouhan, in a tweet, thanked the hospital staff and said there was no need to fear, but people should be careful.

He urged people not to hide coronavirus symptoms, and consult a doctor and follow the guidelines.

State BJP media in-charge Lokendra Parashar said the chief minister was in sound health.

Welcoming the news, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh advised Chouhan to follow all the isolation norms.