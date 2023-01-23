MP: Gadkari launches highway projects worth Rs 6.8k cr

MP: Gadkari launches highway projects worth Rs 6.8k cr

He said with the construction of the Bhopal-Kanpur Economic Corridor, the transportation of cement and minerals will be easier

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 23 2023, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 22:43 ist
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI Photo

Union minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated highway projects worth Rs 6,800 crore in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh.

The 28 national highway projects has a total length of 550 km.

Gadkari, the minister for road transport and highways, said that the construction of Powai, Orchha, Harpalpur, Kaithi Padhariya Kala, Patna Tamauli, Jasso, Nagaud and Sagar Link Road bypasses will reduce the traffic pressure in the city.

He said with the construction of the Bhopal-Kanpur Economic Corridor, the transportation of cement and minerals will be easier and the logistic cost will be reduced, the ministry of road transport and highways said in a statement.

The minister said with the construction of this corridor, connectivity from Bhopal to Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Varanasi will be good. Construction of a 2-lane road with paved shoulder from Tikamgarh to Orchha will make traffic safe.

Gadkari also announced the construction of a four-lane greenfield road of 105-kilometre length from Bamitha to Satna at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore. With the construction of this road, tourism of Tikamgarh, Panna, Chhatarpur, Khajuraho and Bandhavgarh National Park will get a boost.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
India News
Nitin Gadkari

What's Brewing

The significance of the Republic Day parade

The significance of the Republic Day parade

SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking

SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wed at Khandala farmhouse

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wed at Khandala farmhouse

Off-beaten Indian places top trending on Airbnb in 2022

Off-beaten Indian places top trending on Airbnb in 2022

What happened to all of science's big breakthroughs?

What happened to all of science's big breakthroughs?

Why women should invest in guaranteed-return plans

Why women should invest in guaranteed-return plans

Most favourite co-star: Deepika on working with SRK

Most favourite co-star: Deepika on working with SRK

 