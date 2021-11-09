MP hospital fire: NCPCR seeks constitution of inquiry team to look into incident

Apex child rights body NCPCR on Tuesday sought constitution of an inquiry team comprising senior officers to look into the deaths of four children in a fire incident at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh.

At least four infants died in a fire that broke out in the special newborn care unit (SNCU) of government-run Kamla Nehru Children's Hospital in Bhopal on Monday night.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo asked the Madhya Pradesh chief secretary to constitute an inquiry team to look into the incident.

The NCPCR said the team must comprise a senior administrative officer but not from the health department or medical education department of Madhya Pradesh to inquire into lapses in available equipments and facilities in special newborn care units, director general, fire services, civil defence and home guard department (from fire services) to inquire into lapses in available fire prevention mechanism, fire exit, provision of detection, alarm and fire extinguishers.

The team must also include a senior officer from Public Works Department (with background of civil engineering) to inquire into lapses in infrastructure and layout and a senior police officer not below the rank of Inspector General, it said.

The Commission also sought to know the number of children affected due to the fire incident and details of hospitals where infants have been shifted.

"Further, it may kindly be ensured that infants shifted in other hospitals have SNCUs and are provided with all the necessary treatment. The families of the deceased infants may kindly be provided with adequate compensation," the NCPCR said.

It sought a preliminary action taken report within three days.

The NCPCR also asked states and union territories to conduct fire safety audits in all hospitals, medical colleges, nursing homes having medical facilities for children.

Earlier this year, at least 10 newborns died in a fire at a government hospital in Maharashtra's Bhandara.

Quoting these incidents, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanongoo asked all states to carry out fire audits.

"To prevent recurrence of fire incidents in hospitals, NCPCR recommends that fire safety audits should be undertaken in all hospitals/medical colleges/nursing homes having Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Special Newborn Care Units and other medical facilities for children," the NCPCR said.

"Further, it may be ensured that such medical facilities meant for children should get 'no objection certificate' (NOC) from fire department and get renewal only after they meet the given criteria," it added.

The NCPCR said necessary directions may be given to all the districts to strictly follow the fire safety measures as per the existing guidelines and as stipulated in the existing State Fire Service Act, National Building Code of India, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to avoid any mishap in the future.

The NCPCR also sought a district-wise compliance report within 30 days from the date of issue of this letter issued on Tuesday.