MP woman tortured by husband, in-laws for delivering girl child

A 22-year-old woman in Dewas in Madhya Pradesh was tortured and assaulted with a hot iron rod, allegedly by her husband and in-laws, for giving birth to a girl, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Nariakheda village on March 16, with the woman receiving grievous burn injuries on her body, said Barotha police station in-charge Shailendra Mukati.

"Her parents, who found out about the torture when they visited her from their native Tillor village in Indore, approached the police. Five of her kin, including husband, have been booked on Sunday and efforts are on to nab them," he said.

They have been charged under IPC sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), among other sections. The woman's husband Bablu Jhala, father-in-law Bheru Jhala, mother-in-law Manju Jhala, brother-in-law Ankit Jhala and Ankit's wife Kajal were booked.

