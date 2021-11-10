MPLADS restored for remaining part of FY22

MPLADS restored for remaining part of FY22

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 10 2021, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 15:25 ist
Union Minister Anurag Thakur. Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre on Wednesday restored the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for the remaining part of financial year 2021-22.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the MPLADS would till 2025-26. 

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Anurag Thakur
MPLADs
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Paul Rudd crowned 'Sexiest Man Alive 2021'

Paul Rudd crowned 'Sexiest Man Alive 2021'

Nykaa CEO India's richest self-made female billionaire

Nykaa CEO India's richest self-made female billionaire

President of Nauru wants Big B's 'KBC 13' bow-ties

President of Nauru wants Big B's 'KBC 13' bow-ties

Revisiting 'Avvai Shanmughi' on its 25th anniversary

Revisiting 'Avvai Shanmughi' on its 25th anniversary

Prince Harry says 'Megxit' is a misogynistic term

Prince Harry says 'Megxit' is a misogynistic term

Here's how to identify a fake cop from a real one

Here's how to identify a fake cop from a real one

Talks on for 'Squid Game' season 2, says director Hwang

Talks on for 'Squid Game' season 2, says director Hwang

 