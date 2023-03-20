Jammu-Srinagar NH traffic halted by mudslides

Mudslides, shooting stones force suspension of traffic on Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Road clearance agencies are on the job to make the highway traffic-worthy, officials said

PTI
PTI, Banihal/Jammu,
  • Mar 20 2023, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 15:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended Monday after heavy overnight rains triggered mudslides and shooting of stones at some places in Ramban district, officials said.

No fresh traffic was allowed on the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, this morning, the officials said.

They said the road was blocked by mudslides near Shalgari and Sher Bibi around 5 am, while rains also led to shooting of stones from the hillock overlooking the highway at Mehar, Cafeteria Morh and Chamalwas.

Road clearance agencies are on the job to make the highway traffic-worthy, the officials said.

Traffic police has asked the people to confirm the status of the highway before leaving for their journey.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Traditional recipes one can try this Ugadi

In Pics | Traditional recipes one can try this Ugadi

Indian scientist's tiny sensor to tell if food is bad

Indian scientist's tiny sensor to tell if food is bad

Rights not loading: Internet shutdowns disrupt lives

Rights not loading: Internet shutdowns disrupt lives

Indian flag taken down in London, UK diplomat summoned

Indian flag taken down in London, UK diplomat summoned

Coconut shells trigger waste crises in the summer

Coconut shells trigger waste crises in the summer

DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded

DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

 