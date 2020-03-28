Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar NH, trucks stranded

Multiple landslides blocks Jammu-Srinagar NH, hundreds of trucks stranded

PTI
PTI, Banihal/Jammu,
  • Mar 28 2020, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 14:14 ist
PTI/File photo

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked at over a dozen places by landslides triggered by heavy rains in Ramban district, leaving hundreds of trucks carrying essential commodities to Kashmir stranded, officials said on Saturday.

The men and machinery are on the job and efforts are on to make the 270-km-long highway, the only all weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, trafficable, they said.

High altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir experienced snowfall, while the lower hills and plains were lashed by incessant rains throughout the day on Friday, resulting in considerable dip in the mercury.

"The highway was blocked around Friday noon due to landslides and shooting stones from the hillocks at over a dozen places between Chanderkote and Banihal (Ramban district)," Deputy Superintendent of Police, traffic (national highway), Ajay Anand told PTI.

With the improvement in the weather this morning, he said, the road clearance agencies rushed to the landslide hit areas including Cafeteria morh, Ramban, Monkey morh, Battery chashma, Panyal morh, Digdol, Panthyal, Mompassi, Hingni and Sherbibi and are making efforts to restore the highway.

"The restoration work will take time but we are hopeful of clearing the stranded trucks by this evening," he said.

In view of the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, only trucks carrying essential commodities are plying on the highway over the past four days.

Meanwhile, a  56-year-old woman was killed and four members of her family were injured when their mud-house collapsed due to heavy rains in R S Pura sector of Jammu, a police official said.

The mud-house collapsed at Jinder Melu village on Friday, trapping five members of the family, he said, adding the local residents and police immediately rushed to the scene and pulled out the body of the woman from the debris. 

The other four injured were shifted to a hospital and their condition was stated to be "stable", he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jammu and Kashmir
Landslide
National Highway
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

To the home garden they go

To the home garden they go

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

 