Mundka fire: Absconding building owner Manish Lakra arrested

The absconding owner of a building in outer Delhi’s Mundka, where a massive fire broke out leaving 27 people dead, has been arrested two days after the incident, police said on Sunday.

Twenty-seven people, including 21 women, have died in the blaze that started on the first floor of the four-storey building on Friday.

"We have arrested the absconding building owner Manish Lakra after conducting raids in Delhi and Haryana" said Sameer Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer).

Lakhra is a resident of Mundka village, he said.

Nineteen people are still missing and there was little hope of finding survivors.