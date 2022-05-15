Mundka fire: Absconding building owner arrested

Mundka fire: Absconding building owner Manish Lakra arrested

Twenty-seven people, including 21 women, have died in the blaze that started on the first floor of the four-storey building

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 15 2022, 11:33 ist
  • updated: May 15 2022, 11:40 ist
NDRF personnel during rescue and relief work after a massive fire breaks out at an office building near the Mundka Metro Station, in New Delhi. Credit: IANS photo

The absconding owner of a building in outer Delhi’s Mundka, where a massive fire broke out leaving 27 people dead, has been arrested two days after the incident, police said on Sunday.

Twenty-seven people, including 21 women, have died in the blaze that started on the first floor of the four-storey building on Friday.

Read | During Mundka fire, motivational programme was on

"We have arrested the absconding building owner Manish Lakra after conducting raids in Delhi and Haryana" said Sameer Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer).

Lakhra is a resident of Mundka village, he said.

Nineteen people are still missing and there was little hope of finding survivors.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Fire
Police
Arrest
India News

What's Brewing

Shot twice and blinded: US teen is still skateboarding

Shot twice and blinded: US teen is still skateboarding

Brushstrokes of affection

Brushstrokes of affection

Pets and neutering: To snip or not to snip?

Pets and neutering: To snip or not to snip?

Inside the mind of sexual offenders

Inside the mind of sexual offenders

DH Toon | Stay on sedition no cause for celebration

DH Toon | Stay on sedition no cause for celebration

Indian cinema and its claim to international fame

Indian cinema and its claim to international fame

The Big Catch | Udupi fishermen net sardines worth ₹30L

The Big Catch | Udupi fishermen net sardines worth ₹30L

 