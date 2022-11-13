Murder case accused on the run since 2018 arrested by Delhi Police

Murder case accused on the run since 2018 arrested

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 13 2022, 18:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2022, 18:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 26-year-old man absconding since 2018 in a murder case was arrested from Jharkhand, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Shalu Topno, a resident of Jharkhand, they said, adding that he was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000.

After receiving information about Topno, a police team was sent to Gumla district in Jharkhand from where he was arrested on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said.

The dismembered body of a 15-year-old girl was found in the Mianwali Nagar area on May 17, 2018. A case was registered and three persons were arrested, but Topno had been absconding since then, police said.

Topno disclosed that he worked in a manpower placement agency and used to bring girls from Jharkhand and Bihar to get them employed as domestic helps, the DCP said.

He brought a 12-year-old girl from Jharkhand in 2015 and got her a job as a domestic help in New Delhi, police said.

"After three years, the girl wanted to return home and asked Topno to pay Rs 2 lakh which was part of her salary. But Topno and the placement agency owner Manjeet Karketta kept on delaying her payment," Kushwah said.

When she threatened to lodge a complaint, Topno and his three associates killed her. They chopped her body into six pieces, put it in a bag and threw it near Ganda Nala in Mianwali Nagar, police said.

The accused was produced in a court in Jharkhand and has been brought to Delhi on transit remand, they added.

