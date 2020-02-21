Mysterious committee behind 'Namaste Trump' event?

The officials in Ahmedabad have been maintaining that the event at Motera Cricket Stadium is being organised by Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) while a statement issued by External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar states that the proposed roadshow to host US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on February 24 will be organised by a newly formed organisation called 'Donald Trump Nagarik Abhinandan Samiti'.

#Gujarat. A glimpse of world's largest cricket stadium at Motera, Ahmedabad where #NamasteTrump" event will be held on February 24. The stadium has a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh, Rs800 crore spent on its construction. @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/7sc9Y48zGi — satish jha. (@satishjha) February 21, 2020

However, the organisation (Gujarat Cricket Association) remains obscure as no officers who DH spoke to could identify any of the office-bearers. They said that all they knew is that "GCA is organising 'Namaste Trump' event at the stadium while AMC is handling the logistics for the 22-km roadshow."

Kumar told reporters about this committee during a press conference in Delhi on Thursday when he was asked if leaders of opposition parties have been invited to the event. He responded that "The event is being organised by Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti and they are the ones who are making decisions on who should be invited."