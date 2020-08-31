Naxal killed in encounter by police in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district

Naxal killed in encounter by police in Chhattisgarh

  Aug 31 2020
  • updated: Aug 31 2020, 11:52 ist
A Naxal was killed in an encounter with police in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, a senior official said on Monday.

The skirmish took place on Sunday night in a forest in Ghoragaon village under Nagri police station area, located around 80 km from here, when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on a search operation, the official said.

When the patrolling team was advancing through the forest, an exchange of fire broke out between the two sides, he said.

After guns fell silent, the body of a male Naxal and a weapon were recovered from the spot, he said.

The deceased was identified as Ravi, who was active as a member of the Gobra LOS (local organisation squad) of Maoists, he said.

Search operation was still underway in the area, he added.

