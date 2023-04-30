NDRF team engaged in relief work at gas leak site in Ludhiana, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been engaged in relief work at the site of the gas leak in Punjab's Ludhiana.

“The gas leak accident in Punjab's Ludhiana is very sad. @NDRFHQ team is engaged in relief work on the spot. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the minister tweeted in Hindi.

Eleven people died after inhaling toxic gas in Ludhiana's thickly-populated Giaspura area on Sunday, police said.

Four more people, who were taken ill, were undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The source of the leakage and the type of the gas are yet to be ascertained, they said.