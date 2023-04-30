NDRF team at gas leak site in Ludhiana: Amit Shah

NDRF team engaged in relief work at gas leak site in Ludhiana, says Amit Shah

Eleven people died after inhaling toxic gas in Ludhiana's thickly-populated Giaspura area on Sunday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 30 2023, 17:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 17:40 ist
NDRF personnel arrive to inspect the gas leak accident at a factory in Ludhiana. Credit: AFP Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been engaged in relief work at the site of the gas leak in Punjab's Ludhiana.

“The gas leak accident in Punjab's Ludhiana is very sad. @NDRFHQ team is engaged in relief work on the spot. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the minister tweeted in Hindi.

Eleven people died after inhaling toxic gas in Ludhiana's thickly-populated Giaspura area on Sunday, police said.

Also Read | 11 dead after gas leak in Punjab's Ludhiana: Police

Four more people, who were taken ill, were undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The source of the leakage and the type of the gas are yet to be ascertained, they said.

